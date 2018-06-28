World C’ship matter to be resolved in few days time: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Former World Champion Qamar Zaman Thursday said matter of Pakistan players’ participation in World Junior Squash Championship in India will be resolved in a two to three days time.

The World Junior event is scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 18 to 23 and Pakistan is the defending champions, having won the title in 2016 in Poland.

Talking to APP, Qamar, who is also Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) vice president said we have written to World Squash Federation (WSF) and Asian Squash Federation (ASF) to shift the event from India or intervene in the matter to obtain visas for Pakistani players for the tournament.

“PSF and Jahangir Khan is also looking into the matter,” he said and added hopefully things would be sorted out soon.

He said India is creating hurdles as we were the ones who had bought the game of squash in Asia and they fear from our presence in the game.

“There is an Indian lobby in World and Asian bodies which wants to isolate Pakistan from the game. India had always mixed politics into sports but we won’t let this happen to our players,” he said.