World community should fully recognize Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: China

the forefront of counter-terrorism and had made important contribution to the international campaign against terrorism.

has made important contribution to the international campaign against terrorism,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

should step up cooperation against terrorism, and should also fully recognize Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.

the region, he said, “We have noted the relevant reports. I would like to say that the Chinese government is consistent and clear on counter-terrorism.”

terrorism with any specific country, adding “We call for international cooperation against terrorism on the basis of mutual respect.”

Donald Trump in Washington, he said, “We have been saying that China welcomes friendly and cooperative relations among all countries, and hope that such kind of relations will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and beyond.”

with the US on relevant issues, he said, “We think it is quite normal for leaders of two countries to talk about issues of common interest, as long as their interaction is conducive to peace, stability, and prosperity of Asia.”

on the issue of Afghanistan, he said that realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan at an early date served the common interests of the whole region.

process which is inclusive. We also welcome all parties’ constructive efforts in this aspect,” he added.

section of China-India border for Indian pilgrims, he said, “We have told the Indian side that the arrangement was put off as an emergency measure in response to the change of the situation caused by the Indian border troops’ trespass.”

necessary atmosphere and conditions, adding, the Indian side was to blame for the trip not being able to take place as scheduled.

depends on whether the Indian side can correct its mistake in time.”

was an act of sovereignty on its own territory, adding, “It is completely justified and lawful, and others have no right to interfere”.

independent sovereign state and hoped that all countries can respect Bhutan’s sovereignty.

the two sides have been working on that through peaceful negotiation, he said and added “Any third party must not and does not have the right to interfere, still less make irresponsible moves or remarks that violate the fact.”