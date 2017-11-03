World community including Pakistan value incorporation of China’s idea in UN First Committee’s resolutions: China

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP): China Friday said that many members of international community including Pakistan have appraised the incorporation of the concept of a community of shared future for mankind into the United Nations First Committee’s resolutions.

“We have noted that many members of the international community have appraised the incorporation of the concept of a community of shared future for mankind into the First Committee’s resolutions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said during routine briefing on Friday.

She informed that Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said that the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind showcases China’s vision to vigorously promote international cooperation in an interdependent world, and it is the most important and ambitious concept for promoting international peace and sustainable development in the 21st century.

It offers an innovative thinking for the international community, that is, to establish a more equitable and reasonable international system through stronger integration of interests and deeper across-the-board cooperation.

Hua Chunying said that UN Under Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamistu said that the concept of “building a community of shared future for mankind” is highly consistent with the principle of the UN Charter as well as the UN concept of common security and peace, which offers a Chinese proposal for a world full of uncertainties and serves the common interests of the international community.

President of the UN First Committee and Permanent Representative of Iraq to the UN Mohammed Hussein Moh’d Ali Bahr AlUloom said that, China’s forward-looking concept of “building a community of shared future for mankind” is an effective way to address the global security governance predicament and should be promoted in the multilateral field.

China has been contributing wisdom and strength to the security and future of mankind while pursuing its own development.

The spokesperson said that the acting head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee Vladimir Yermakov said the Committee is an important platform to set international security agenda. It is of important significance that the concept of a community of shared future for mankind was incorporated into the resolutions of the First Committee.

“We will faithfully follow through on the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, continuously take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide, work with the international community to build a new type of international relations and a community of shared future for mankind and make greater contributions to upholding world peace, security and development,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind was incorporated into the UN First Committee’s resolutions for the first time shortly after the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress.

“This has filled in a blank in the field of international security at the UN, which shows that the concept of a community of shared future for mankind reflects the shared aspiration of most countries and serves the common interests of the international community,” she added.

The spokesperson said that it also demonstrates that China’s idea has gained growing support globally and been increasingly echoed in the UN agenda, adding, “I believe this also showcases China’s responsibility as a major country.”

