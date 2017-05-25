World Bank upgraded BISP rating `Highly Satisfactory’

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): World Bank has upgraded the rating

of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as `Highly Satisfactory’,

Economic Survey 2016-17 Thursday revealed.

According to the survey, Department for International Development

(DFID) conducted the annual review-2016 of the BISP with an overall score of A.

For the graduation of BISP beneficiaries, Akhuwat through

Chief Minister’s Self Employment Schemes of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan

and through Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan (PMFIL) Scheme has

provided interest free loans to 76,196 BISP beneficiaries.

It informed that the incumbent government has enhanced

the allocation of the BISP to Rs 115 billion from 70 billion in 2013.

The budgetary allocations for the BISP was Rs 70 billion in

FY 2012-13 which was raised to Rs 75 billion in FY 2013-14, subsequently enhanced to Rs 97 billion in FY 2014-15 and Rs 102 in FY 2015-16 while for the current fiscal year 2016-17 it was extended to Rs 115 billion.

It said BISP is committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

(SDG) and to be the major contributor in eradication of extreme poverty

(SDG 1), ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote

lifelong learning opportunity (SDG 4) and achieve gender equality

and empower all women and girls (SDG 5).

It said the quarterly cash grant has been gradually

enhanced from Rs 3000/- per family to Rs 3600/- in FY 2013-14,

Rs 4500/- in FY 2014-15, Rs 4700/- in FY 2015-16, and Rs

4834/- in FY 2016-17.

The number of BISP beneficiaries has also increased from 3.73 million

in 2012-13 to 5 million in FY 2014-15. At present the

number of beneficiaries is around 5.42 million.

The BISP target for 2017-18 and 2018-19 successful completion of NSER

and implementation of new data.

Implementation of biometric verification system (BVS) all over the

country while expansion of Waseela-e-Taleem in 50 districts and achieving the enrolment target of 1.6 million by June 2017.

Integration of BISP beneficiaries in other

complementary initiatives of federal and provincial governments

whereas successful implementation of World Bank funded $100 million

National Social Protection Project (NSPP) during 2017-

2020.