World Bank to support development of tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The World Bank would be supporting

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in developing the

tourist facilities and resorts in the country by sponsoring

different projects.

This was decided in a meeting held here between PTDC and the

World Bank delegation on Monday.

Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said that the bank was also supporting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides several other development projects were ongoing, through which, over 3 billion people will reap the the benefits.

PTDC will develop tourist facilities and resorts along the

CPEC through joint ventures as well as securing private

investments.

After restoration of peace in the country, a remarkable

increase in foreign tourist flow has been witnessed as compared to

previous years.

The projects included Bus Terminal at Nankana Sahib, Motel at

Hawks Bay, Karachi, Moenjodaro Motel, Motel at Baran Kalay and

Tourist Facilitation Centres at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad,

Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Peshawar and Quetta.

He informed the delegation that a number of lands owned by

PTDC were open for investment specifically meant for tourism projects

located at for construction of Ski Resort, Islamabad for

construction of Aiwan-e-Sayyahat/PTDC Head Office, Rawalpindi for

construction of multi storey building, 172 Acres at Gaddani Beach,

Balochistan for tourist resort, Sukkur for development of tourist

village Banjosa Lake, AJK, Muzaffarabad, AJK, Thaleechi GB, Buffer

KP, Garam Chasma at Chitral, 25 Acres land at Islamabad and

Construction of a wildlife park/sanctuary with a motel near Kalar

Kahar on Motorway is under consideration.

Head of delegation and Private Sector Specialist and Tourism

Expert Wouter Schalken said that Pakistan’s tourist destinations are

worth more than any other part of the world.

“All we lack is appropriate publicity and promotion in right direction”.

“We recommend PTDC to project tourism destinations of all the

country over national and international media aggressively to bring

more foreign tourists in Pakistan”,Wouter remarked.

Other members of World Bank delegation included Maha Ahmed

Rural Development Specialist, Kiran Afzal, Sr. Private Sector

Specialist and Sarmad, Consultant Private Sector were also present

in the meeting.