World Bank to support development of tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The World Bank would be supporting
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in developing the
tourist facilities and resorts in the country by sponsoring
different projects.
This was decided in a meeting held here between PTDC and the
World Bank delegation on Monday.
Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said that the bank was also supporting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides several other development projects were ongoing, through which, over 3 billion people will reap the the benefits.
PTDC will develop tourist facilities and resorts along the
CPEC through joint ventures as well as securing private
investments.
After restoration of peace in the country, a remarkable
increase in foreign tourist flow has been witnessed as compared to
previous years.
The projects included Bus Terminal at Nankana Sahib, Motel at
Hawks Bay, Karachi, Moenjodaro Motel, Motel at Baran Kalay and
Tourist Facilitation Centres at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad,
Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Peshawar and Quetta.
He informed the delegation that a number of lands owned by
PTDC were open for investment specifically meant for tourism projects
located at for construction of Ski Resort, Islamabad for
construction of Aiwan-e-Sayyahat/PTDC Head Office, Rawalpindi for
construction of multi storey building, 172 Acres at Gaddani Beach,
Balochistan for tourist resort, Sukkur for development of tourist
village Banjosa Lake, AJK, Muzaffarabad, AJK, Thaleechi GB, Buffer
KP, Garam Chasma at Chitral, 25 Acres land at Islamabad and
Construction of a wildlife park/sanctuary with a motel near Kalar
Kahar on Motorway is under consideration.
Head of delegation and Private Sector Specialist and Tourism
Expert Wouter Schalken said that Pakistan’s tourist destinations are
worth more than any other part of the world.
“All we lack is appropriate publicity and promotion in right direction”.
“We recommend PTDC to project tourism destinations of all the
country over national and international media aggressively to bring
more foreign tourists in Pakistan”,Wouter remarked.
Other members of World Bank delegation included Maha Ahmed
Rural Development Specialist, Kiran Afzal, Sr. Private Sector
Specialist and Sarmad, Consultant Private Sector were also present
in the meeting.
