World Bank launches data-house for policy-makers, academics

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (APP): The World Bank has launched a website

designed to help policy makers, development practitioners, academics and citizens by providing trade and competitiveness data that can understand critical issues and create more informed policies.

The TCdata360 is a free, open, and easy–to-use online platform that collects, analyzes and visualizes trade and competitiveness data and will help analyze issues relating to trade, investment, innovation and the general economy.

“Accessible, easy-to-use open data can have significant economic and societal benefits,” said Anabel Gonzalez, Senior Director of the World Bank Group’s Trade & Competitiveness Global Practice.

“TCdata360 provides a platform for transforming data into millions of stories on critical trade and competitiveness issues that provide the

public and governments with better information to debate and determine policies.”

TCdata360 aggregates and visualizes publicly available data from over

20 sources, including the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to a World Bank statement.

Developed by the Bank Group’s Trade & Competitiveness Global Practice, the new platform represents a storehouse of statistics where users can browse and filter data across 1,800 indicators, create visualizations to enhance their understanding of how countries and

regions perform, and make more informed policy decisions.

“There are thousands of datasets on trade and competitiveness for

public use spread across dozens of sources,” said Klaus Tilmes, Director of the World Bank Group’s Trade & Competitiveness Global Practice. “TCdata360 aggregates this data into one easy-to-use platform that is constantly updated and makes it simple for users to visualize and mash-up.”

TCdata360 allows users to customize their own visualizations to

convey important trends at a glance across countries, regions and income groups.

For example, asking “How long does it take to start a business in Kenya?” quickly produces the answers in a format that visualizes the

data. Users can share the visualizations via social media, or download

the raw data. Advanced users can connect dynamically all the data in the website through an API (application programming interface).