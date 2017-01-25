World Bank keeps its oil forecast for 2017 to $55 per barrel, predicts gains for energy, metals

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (APP): The World Bank is holding steady its

forecast for oil in 2017 to $55 per barrel but see strong gains for industrial commodities such as energy and metals due to tightening supply and strengthening demand.

The forecast for oil by the World Bank in its January 2017 Commodity

Markets Outlook is a 29 percent jump from 2016. The forecast for steady prices is based on expectations that the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers will partially comply with an agreement to limit production after a long period of unrestrained output, according to a Bank statement.

The Bank is, however, raising its metals price forecast to an increase

of 11 percent from the 4 percent rise anticipated in its October outlook on further tightening of supply and strong demand from China and advanced economies.

“Prices for most commodities appear to have bottomed out last year and are on track to climb in 2017,” said John Baffes, Senior Economist and lead author of the Commodity Markets Outlook. “However, changes in policies could alter this path.”

Agriculture prices as a whole are expected to rise by less than 1

percent in 2017. Small increases are anticipated for oils and oilseeds and raw materials, but grains prices are forecast to drop almost 3 percent on an improved supply outlook.

Following the rise in benchmark interest rates and a slowdown in

safe-haven buying, prices for precious metals prices are seen declining 7 percent.

Commodity-exporting emerging and developing economies have been hit hard by slowing investment growth, which has declined from 7.1 percent in 2010 to 1.6 percent in 2015.

“Investment weakness, both public and private, hinders a range

of activity in commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies,” said Ayhan Kose, Director of the World Bank’s Development Prospects Group. “Most of these economies have limited policy space to counteract the slowdown in investment growth, so

they need to employ measures to enhance the business environment, promote economic diversification, and improve governance to better growth prospects over the longer term.”

The World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook is published quarterly, in

January, April, July and October. The report provides detailed market analysis for major commodity groups, including energy, metals, agriculture, precious metals and fertilizers.

This edition extends price forecasts to 2030 for 46 commodities and provides historical price data.