World Bank gives 13 mln USD emergency support to Sierra Leone mudslide victims.

FREETOWN, Aug 30 (Xinhua/APP): The World Bank Group Country Manager in

Sierra Leone said Tuesday that the Bank had provided 13 million U.S. dollars

as part of its immediate response to the flood and mudslide disaster that

killed hundreds of people in Freetown and left thousands homeless.

Parminder Brar was addressing journalists at the head office in Freetown

about the financial response from the Bank.

He said earlier this month the Ministry of Finance and Economic

Development approached the Bank for financial support to deal with the crisis,

as well as a request to undertaking an immediate disaster and loss assessment

that would inform the recovery process.

He disclosed that the Bank had deployed a Specialist Disaster Management Team in Freetown to work with the government, United Nations Agencies and local organizations in a coordinated way to assess the immediate needs in short and medium term.

The World Bank Manager said the bank was doing a multi-city hazardous

assessment for three cities-Freetown, Makeni and Bo, and that the study would be completed in November this year and it would be presented to the country’s president.

He noted that the initial report that the Bank had offered 500 million

U.S. dollars to support disaster in the country was not true.

“On the side of the World Bank, we have offered 13 million U.S. dollars

as part of the immediate response to disaster. And some people say it was

reported that the World Bank offered 500 million dollars for disaster, not

that, it is not the case,” he said.

He stated that an additional three million dollars would be provided from existing projects which would meet immediate needs as well as be used for rebuilding critical infrastructure.