World Bank country director calls on Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 29 (APP): World Bank South Asia Region Country

Director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

During the meeting, programmes of improvement in social sector

in the Punjab, launched with the cooperation of the World Bank,

were discussed in detail.

The country director appreciated the computerisation of land

record and social sector reforms and said the Punjab government

had introduced tremendous reforms for betterment in social sector

under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said

the World Bank would continue working with the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the World

Bank was a solid partner of the Punjab government and its role

for development of the social sector was laudable. He said people

had been given their right by computerising the land record. He

said fraud, cheating and corruption had been eliminated due to

computerisation of the land record.

He said that commendable improvement had been made in education,

healthcare and skills development sectors. He said the WB would

also be welcomed in future for cooperation in betterment of the

social sector.