World Bank CEO hails Pakistan’s economic achievements

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Chief Executive Officer (IBRD/IDA), World Bank Group, Ms Kristalina I. Georgieva Thursday expressed her appreciation for the economic strides achieved by Pakistan over the last few years.

Talking to media-persons after meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House, she said, “I am very pleased to have had an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and his team.”

“My last visit to Pakistan was in 2011. I am very impressed by the positive change that has happened since then. It is very visible in terms of the quality of infrastructure and of course that the economy is doing well, growth has gone up, inflation has gone down, and the benefits of development are directed toward those who needed the most, and the people who are the lowest ebb of economic opportunities,” she added.

Ms Kristalina I. Georgieva said, “the World Bank has been supporting Pakistan for decades and we are proud that the investments we have made here – approximately US $ 1.5 billion – have contributed to the economic prosperity and development of the country.”

“We look forward to a strong partnership with Pakistan. This year Pakistan became a donor to the International Development Association, and that is a recognition that Pakistan sees World Bank as a good investment. We are grateful for that,” she added.