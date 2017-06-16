World Bank approves $223 mln package to modernize Karachi, help access financial services

WASHINGTON, June 16 (APP): The World Bank has approved a

package of $223 million to help millions of poor, especially

women, have access to financial services, and improve living

conditions in parts of Karachi.

The package includes $137 million the Financial

Inclusion and Infrastructure Project to help provide financial

access to poor and $86 million, and $86 million for

Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project that will benefit about

one million Karachites living in the areas of Saddar, Korangi and

Malir, a World Bank press release said.

Both credits are financed by the International

Development Association, the World Bank’s fund for the poor,

with a maturity of 25 years, including a grace period of 5 years.

“The two new projects have a strong element of inclusion that

is at the heart of the World Bank’s partnership with

Pakistan, especially where women, youth and the poor

are concerned,” said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank

Country Director for Pakistan.

“Five percent of the world’s unbanked population live

in Pakistan. We need to change this to empower

people financially, especially women. Karachi contributes about

15 percent of the country’s economy and the World Bank’s

support will improve public spaces, mobility, and safety

for its citizens.”

The Financial Inclusion Infrastructure Project will help

those people who do not have bank accounts and cannot get loans.

It will also upgrade Pakistan’s payment systems to ensure

affordable and faster payment services.

“Our goal is to provide transparent and accessible

financial services including micro and small loans to individuals

and firms, particularly women and

women-owned businesses in Pakistan,” said Gabi George Afram, the

project’s Task Team Leader.

“We will be working closely with the Central Directorate

of National Savings to provide more efficient and convenient

access to financial services to 7 million clients through

computerization of their financial systems,” he said. The project

aims to improve access to financial and banking sectors

for throughout Pakistan by 2020.

The Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project will help

improve the safety, accessibility, and attractiveness of public

spaces in Karachi, such as streets, parks, city squares

and pedestrian areas. It will ensure equal access to all

including women, youth and the poor.

The project will also make it easier for the public and

investors to access services such as construction permits

and business registrations.

“This project represents the start of a long-term

partnership between the city of Karachi and the World Bank Group

and will help strengthen confidence in the city’s

administration among residents,” said Jaafar Friaa, the

project’s Task Team Leader. “A systematic engagement with

citizens will ensure that investments in public spaces are

responsive to the local context, and build community ownership

of the project.”

This project will support the setting up of a

multi-member Steering Committee that includes the local

government, civil society and private sector. It will guide

the development of the city by laying out a vision.