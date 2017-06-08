World acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terrorism: Pak-HC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to
United Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibn e Abbas on Thursday said that
Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terrorism was acknowledged at
world level.
Talking to PTV, he said that United Kingdom and Pakistan
hold unanimous stance on terrorism. There was a need to make collective efforts at international level to fight the war on terrorism, he added.
“We strongly condemn the terrorism wherever it occurs, ” he
said.
Commenting on the ongoing elections in UK, he said that
participation of members of the Pakistani community in the
election was a good sign.
He said that Pakistan and United Kingdom hold strategic
relations, adding that the ties would grow further in days to
come.
The High Commissioner said that Pakistan’s exports to UK was
increasing by 12 per cent.
To a question he said that UK investors were looking towards
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects as an
opportunity for business.
