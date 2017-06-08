World acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terrorism: Pak-HC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to

United Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibn e Abbas on Thursday said that

Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terrorism was acknowledged at

world level.

Talking to PTV, he said that United Kingdom and Pakistan

hold unanimous stance on terrorism. There was a need to make collective efforts at international level to fight the war on terrorism, he added.

“We strongly condemn the terrorism wherever it occurs, ” he

said.

Commenting on the ongoing elections in UK, he said that

participation of members of the Pakistani community in the

election was a good sign.

He said that Pakistan and United Kingdom hold strategic

relations, adding that the ties would grow further in days to

come.

The High Commissioner said that Pakistan’s exports to UK was

increasing by 12 per cent.

To a question he said that UK investors were looking towards

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects as an

opportunity for business.