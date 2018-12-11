Working group identifies 47,230 kanal federal government areas for Naya Pakistan Housing Project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday said that the working group had identified 229 federal government properties and 47,230 Kanal areas for generating revenues and construction houses for Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Chairing a meeting of working group at Ministry of Housing and Works, the minister emphasized the need for optimum utilization of public properties, saying that the unutilized land will be developed through public private

partnership and also directed the provinces to identify the lands.

The minister was also briefed on the construction of 704 apartments in sector F6 on120 acre of land, said a press release.

The minister was briefed on location and status of various public properties and their alternative use.

The meeting identified various public properties in major cities. The federal minister directed to conduct survey

and prepare feasibility report on various pilot projects.

No lease will be extended to any person on public properties, he said.

The minister directed to secure land of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) from encroachers at Gaddani. No person will be displaced and even poor people who are living on government land will be allotted houses

in the public land.

The federal minister as chairman of working group will brief the Prime Minister about utilization of public properties

in a week.