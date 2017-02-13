Work under way at fast pace to build sports facilities: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Chairman Steering Committee Hanif Abbasi has said that

construction work on under-construction sports facilities is under way on a fast pace and

all projects will be completed within scheduled time-frame.

He expressed these views after visiting sports facilities and grounds at Badoki, Rakh

Jhedu, Pandoki, Saraich, Rora and Karot Ghatti. Director General, Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar

Ahmad Ghumman, Head of cricket academies Zaheer aabbas, Divisional sports officer Rauf

Bajwa and district sports officer Tanvir shah were also present here too.

Hanif Abbasi said flood-lights will also be installed at sports facilities to organise

night sports events.

The DG sports said with the competition of these facilities sports events of all the

major games will be organised on regular basis to engage the youth in healthy activities and

to promote sports culture.

“We are building these sports facilities as a part of vision of Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to broaden the base of the games and to provide most modern

grounds for polishing the skills and talent of the players in different disciplines,” he added.