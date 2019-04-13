PIND DADEN KHAN, Apr 13 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said work on Rs 10.5 million Lillah to Pind Daden Khan Link Road would start in May.

Similarly, work on 20 water supply schemes in the area would be initiated from April 15, he said while speaking as chief guest at a sports festival here in Khewra.

The minister said a new visa regime was introduced to facilitate the foreigners, who would travel to Pakistan for visiting tourist hubs like Khewra and other attractive destinations.

He expressed grief over the terror incident in Quetta and said the pain of Hazara community was felt by everyone.

The incidents of terrorism, he said, were occurring in different countries. The war against terrorism was in its last phase, he added.

He invited opposition to come together and take a decision on military courts. He underlined the need for implementation on the National Action Plan with consensus among political parties.

Fawad said about Rs 1,000 billion would be spent on the development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in ten years.

The last Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had meted out step-motherly treatment to FATA areas and the PPP had now become a small party of interior Sindh, he added.

He noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto did not display the pictures of his father Asif Ali Zardari during the recent Bhutto caravan.

He said from 1947 to 2008, the total debt of Pakistan was $ 37 billion while during their decade long governments, the two opposition parties had taken $ 60 billion loans.

The minister said there was no threat to democracy and Islam, but the danger was only to the corrupt elements.

He expressed the Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s determination to ensure a bright future for Pakistan. Peace in Afghanistan was imperative for ending terrorism, he added.

Fawad said the government was bringing a new foreign policy. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran considered Imran Khan a leader of the Muslim Ummah, he added.