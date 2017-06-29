ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The concerned ministry was
preparing a new curriculum for the students of primary and
secondary level which will help provide information
about traffic laws and disaster management.
The new curriculum will also create hate against corruption
and drugs besides civic sense among the students, Minister of
State for Education, Interior and Vocational Training Engineer
Baligh ur Rehman said while talking to PTV on Thursday.
The present government was making efforts to bring
improvement in all the institutions and for this, steps have been
taken to achieve the objectives, he said.
Expressing grief and sorrow over the recent tragic incident
of Oil tanker occurred in Bahawalpur, the state minister said
that a high level committee was constituted on the directives of
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to investigate the matter.
He urged the media to play role for creating civic sense
among the masses about the traffic laws.
Appreciating the Rescue teams, he said that all the Rescue
institutions had provided immediate help to the victims of Oil
tanker. He added that Armed forces also played active role in
rescue operation.
Balig ur Rehman said that Punjab government had completed
the ‘Burn Center’ equipped with all necessary facilities in Multan
area.
He said that victims of Oil tanker were provided best
medical facilities in different hospitals of the province.
Work on preparation of new curriculum in progress: Baligh ur Rehman
ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The concerned ministry was