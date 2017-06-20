Work on fencing of Pakistan-Afghan border continues at pace

RAWALPINDI, June 20 (APP): Measures to improve security
situation along the Pakistan-Afghan border are being carried out.
In sequel to it a phased fencing of entire border had
already commenced under the direction of Chief of Army Staff
General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on
Tuesday the fencing process was being carried out at a pace as part
of the on going operation Radd ul Fasaad.
In phase one of the fencing work, high infiltration
prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies are being
fenced.
In the second phase, fencing of remaining border areas including
Balochistan will be executed.
Besides erecting fencing, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP have
been constructing new forts and border posts to improve surveillance and
defensibility.
A secure Pakistan-Afghanistan border is in common interest of both
the countries and a well coordinated border security mechanism
is essential for achieving enduring peace and stability.
