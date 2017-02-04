Women protetction at workplaces must for their empowerment: Mamnoon

KARACHI, Feb 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said

it was necessary to provide protection to women at workplaces for their empowerment and instiling confidence in them.

He was talking to Provincial Ombudsman for Protection of

Women, Sindh, Pir Ali Shah, here at the State Guest House.

The President said for spurring the process of national

development it was necessary that more and more women should be the part of national work force.

This, he added, would only be possible when the women would

be given protection at their workplaces.

The women protection law should be implemented while taking

care that there was no injustice done to anyone, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Jinnah Women University also

called on the President.

Mamnoon Hussain on the occasion said for a headway in the

realms of education it was essential that there should be adequate liaison and contact with eminent academic institutions of the world.

He called upon the youngsters to prepare themselves for taking

advantage of the opportunities that would be available in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor as well as that of Gwadar Port.

The President said reduction in the level of corruption augured

well for the country.

The delegation included Chancellor of the University Wajihuddin,

Vice Chancellor Dr Farooqui and Dean Social Science Prof Inam Bari.

