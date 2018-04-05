Women participation increasing in social, political spheres

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Women have increased their presence at important decision making

forums and are actively participating at important institutions like

Parliament giving vital input for bringing social and economic change.

Talking to APP, parliamentarian Asia Naz Tanoli said that Pakistan was

a country whose 51% of population consisted of women, but this dominant

chunk of populace had to face many challenges.

“Legislative and oversight roles provide female parliamentarians with

an important platform to influence social change and contribute to

peace, security and development.”

She said from agriculture to business, women were actively

participating in all the fields.

“Access to resources is key to encourage women for playing pro-active role in progress and

prosperity of the country,” she remarked.

She said Pakistan continued to encourage women in all aspects of

society and it was the duty of every woman to realize her basic rights

and come forward to participate actively in the political system of

Pakistan.

“Women role in politics of Pakistan is historic and has significant

value since Pakistan came into being, her representation in all departments is tremendous,” she added.

She further said that women had been empowered in Pakistan more as compared to

other countries and they were playing vital role in different

departments.