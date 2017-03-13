Women Parliamentary Caucus playing important role in women’s global empowerment: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Prime

Minister’s daughter, on Monday said the Women Parliamentary Caucus

(WPC) was playing an important role in championing the cause of

women and their global empowerment.

Addressing the three-day international conference

organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here, Maryam

said women parliamentarians holding a unique position could

prove as an agent of change in societies.

They were the leaders, who could redefine democracy and

ensure social justice in the times to come, she added.

Maryam urged the women parliamentarians to become

a harbinger of good news for their female compatriots by

championing and encouraging them.

“The person behind a successful woman is not necessarily

a man, but could be a tribe of women,” she said, adding that

healthy dialogue and unity would make women stronger.

She felicitated National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and

the Women Parliamentary Caucus for organizing the conference with

an objective to highlight fundamental issues of rights and

responsibilities, and also to add the voice of Pakistani and

South Asian women to the universal discourse.

Maryam thanked WPC Secretary Shaista Pervaiz Malik for

paying tribute to her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and said she

indeed was a wonderful mother and it was her legacy that she

herself was trying to carry forward and uphold.

She mentioned that women in many parts of the world

faced problems which were punctuated by honour killings,

emotional torture and violence.

She said even in developed parts of world, women were

working harder but being paid less as compared to men.

“Every woman sitting here is a living icon of struggle,

resilience and courage and the problems could be overcome by

the upstanding women like you,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said immense problems were faced by women

as they struggled for their basic rights, health, economic

opportunities and social freedom.

“We must recognize the gap and strengthen the state in

providing adequate protection to the disadvantaged communities

for equitable roles alongside men and against discrimination,”

she said.

Maryam said, “We must not allow a weakened status for

women in societies.”

She said it was fortunate to belong to a religion that

encouraged family values, adding that with those values, the

goals of justice and freedom of thought could be achieved.

“We, as nation, aspire to be freed from the tyranny of

dictatorship, free of poverty and fear,” she added.

Maryam said Pakistan was today home to remarkable

individuals, who were full of courage and dedication.

She mentioned the contributions of the youngest winner of

Nobel prize Malala Yousufzai, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as first

Pakistani to win Academy Awards and first woman pilot Maryam

Mukhtar.

She said a strong tradition of female leadership existed

back to the era of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

with his wife Khadija as a businesswoman, and later Fatima

Jinnah, who worked alongside Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

for Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former NA Speaker

Dr Fehmida Mirza, women parliamentarians and international

delegates from 16 countries, members of civil society and

academia attended the event.