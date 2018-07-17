Women netball trials from July 20

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The two-day open trials to select National Women Netball Team will be held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from July 20.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain, the selected team will participate in Asian Women Netball Championship 2018 to be held at Singapore from September 1 to 8.

“A total of 13 teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore,” he said.

He said women players from all over the country are eligible to take part in the trials. “The selection committee for the trials includes Touqeer Ahmed (Chairman) while members comprise Ajaz ul Haq, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Shazi Yousaf and Anwar Ahmed,” he said.

He said the training camp for preparation of event will kick off at PSB Coaching Center, Karachi from July 22.