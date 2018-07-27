Women must take part in sports activities: Secretary Sports

LAHORE, Jul 27 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab, Ayub Chaudhry inaugurated the Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship here at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Archery Association is organising Women Archery Championship in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Manzar Shah, DSO Faisalabad Tariq Nazir and a large number

of female archery players were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

The women archery teams of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Jhang are taking part in the 2-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayub Chaudhry said women are important part of our society and they must take part in maximum number of sports activities along with men.

“It’s the only way through which they can demonstrate their hidden talent in various sports fields,” he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab said that sports competitions for women will prove to be very fruitful in making them useful citizens of the country. “Usually women perform their duties with more concentration than men and they have proved this quality on a number of occasions in sports as well”.

He said Sports Board Punjab is organising inter-district sports competitions across the province on the advice of Chief Secretary Punjab. “All the players of the province are being given equal opportunities to excel in their respective sports”, he added

Secretary Sports Punjab added that Sports Board Punjab is also giving all necessary sports facilities to female players. “We are planning to hold sports competitions at school level on regular

basis to promote the sports culture in the province,” he elaborated.

Women archery players of different districts exhibited splendid performances on the opening day of Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship.

Sara Dilshad of Lahore, Ishrat from Jhang and Bahawalpur’s Hina showed excellent performance in 70m competitions while Lahore’s Rimsha, Bahawalpur’s Farah Abbasi, Noorul Huda of Multan and Jhang’s Samia excelled in 30m contests.