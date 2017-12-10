Women must be dealt at a par with men in all fileds: Sehrish Ghumman

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP):Sehrish Ghumman, former captain Pakistan hockey women team, has said that women should be dealt at a par with men in every field, paricularly sports.

“I believe women have as much guts and mental strength as men, but they must be dealt with equality in all fields of life and provided opportunities to excel beyond the stereotypical roles, given to women in the past,” Shehrish Ghumman, who is also Secretary Rukhsana Arshad Women Hockey Academy (RAWHA), said in an interview with APP here Sunday.

Sehrish Gumman, 28, has a mission to empower women in sports. She founded RAWHA in the year 2013 in fond memory of her mother, whose ideals inspired her to make girls self-sufficient and independent.

She said a lot of things were to be done to improve Pakistan hockey ranking, currently ranked 60, in the world.

Girls in the country mostly get an opportunity to play hockey at a late age, but her target is to provide them a platform at the age of six onwards, she added.

About RAWHA, she said the idea was to improve the lot of young girls. She had seen girls facing financial hardships during her playing days and it moved her to establish a hockey academy of her own and make them financially independent, she added.

To a query, she said that 70 girls from different cities, including Gojra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Faisalabad , were registered with RAWHA today, who were provided with hostel and practice facilities. Six members of RAWHA were playing in the national hockey team while some had signed lucrative contracts with some departmental teams, including WAPDA.

Regarding achievements, she said the RAWHA team had the distinction of making to the finals of all the tournaments it played in the recent past. The team was invited to Dubai where it won all the six fixtures while it also played final of the invitational hockey during its last tour of Malaysia. She said it was an honour for RAWHA that Asian Hockey Federation had invited it to play exhibition hockey matches this month.