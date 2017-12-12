NEW YORK, Dec 13 (APP):Negative perceptions among voters over the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore handed the Democrats a rare victory in the deeply conservative U.S. state of Alabama, according to analysts.
Democrat Doug Jones defeated his Donald Trump-backed Republican Moore in a closely contested election for the U.S. Senate Tuesday, setting off a political earthquake likely to shake Washington.
Women instrumental in Democrats victory in US state of Alabama: Analysts
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (APP):Negative perceptions among voters over the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore handed the Democrats a rare victory in the deeply conservative U.S. state of Alabama, according to analysts.