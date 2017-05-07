Women entrepreneurship, key factor for boosting country’s economy

by Sarmad Mahmud

SIALKOT, May 07 (APP) : Without the active participation of women

in business no country can achieve the goal of economic prosperity

and stability.

And, in Pakistan,women who constitute half of the population of

the country are taking active part in the economic activities with

zeal and commitment.

It should be recognized that women entrepreneurs are confronting

with critical issues and certain barriers which are creating problems

in doing business.

Women entrepreneurship is key factor in economic development and

there was a great need of formulating polices to empower women as

well as to pave the way for establishing partnership among public

private and non governmental organizations and to introduce

financing facilities etc.

Provincial and Federal governments should announce special incentives and concessions for encouraging the young female designers enabling them to establish their independent businesses. Besides, the trade bodies especially Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) should extend full support to the young female entrepreneurs in fulfilling their commitments.

Sialkot the export city – a hub of cottage industry and export-oriented city of the country is famous for producing quality products worldwide and earning US 2 billion dollars through its exports annually.

In recent past women are coming up as emerging economic force in main industrial hubs including Sialkot and the ratio of entrepreneurship is increasing day by day in industrial activity especially in this export-oriented city.

It is encouraging that young females are entering into business line especially in fashion industry and are keen in bringing new fashion trends in the fashion industry of Sialkot. In this regard the Fashion and Design School of University of Management Technology (UMT) is playing instrumental role in producing females as fashion designers

An exhibition was organized by Fashion and Design School of UTM in which the female fashion designers displayed their work that attracted a large number of females. The students of UTM Javaria Naveed and Aiman Khan while expressing their views said that they want to introduce new fashion trends .

Talking to APP they said, “We will try to produce inexpensive but quality readymade garments for the females enabling them to purchase easily they said. Both were willing to initiate their own independent business with commitment of maintaining quality, standard and original designing of their products.

Meanwhile, the Head of Fashion School of UTM Ms. Humda Khan said, “we are making adequate efforts to produce textile graduate a creative problem solver using latest tools of textile design, functional textile and processes. In future the students will be able to play their dominating role in bringing new ideas and cater the industrial needs of Sialkot industry she said.