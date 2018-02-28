Women cricket to be promoted in Germany with technical expertise of Pakistan: German ambassador

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler said on Wednesday that efforts will be made to promote women cricket in Germany with the technical expertise of Pakistan.

He said this after his visit to the National Cricket Academy here where he met the Pakistan Women Cricket team. Also present on the occasion were, Chief Operating Officer, PCB, Subhan Ahmad and captain of the women team, Bismah Maroof.

“We have our own women cricket team and I am hopeful that our team will play Pakistan women cricket team in near

future,” he said.

In a light vein the German Ambassador said: “Most likely our team will lose when it plays Pakistan.”

He said his visit to NCA is a part of the efforts for boosting women cricket ties between Germany and Pakistani and he will continue his efforts in that regard.

“It will be my utmost effort that both (Germany and Pakistan) women teams visit each other to foster cricket ties and it will be a big way of learning for my team,” he said adding, “The ultimate objective is to promote cricket in Germany where football is the most popular sport.”

The German Ambassador said every sport has its own importance sports are the effective medium to bring closer people of different countries.

Quoting the example of his own country, the German Ambassador said after the World War II, Germany established good relations with his enemy countries through sports. He also quoted the example of America and Russia in that regard saying sports played paramount role in developing relations between them.

” Sports are the best formulae to develop good relations and through sports enemies become friends”, he asserted.

He said it was a very good experience to visit the NCA and to meet the Pak omen cricket team which enjoys good international status due to the talented players in the team.

He said he also visited fashion designing school in Lahore where women are getting international standard education and training in the field of fashion designing. “In march world Women Day will be celebrated around the globe and efforts are underway for women empowerment through education and allied methods “,he said.

He said cricket was a popular sport in Pakistan, which has impressive standing in the game. ” Women cricket is also at rise in Pakistan as PCB is making solid efforts to provide equal opportunity to the women folk in the field of cricket.”

COO, PCB Subhan Ahmad said PCB believed in empowering women and women cricket and its allied projects speak volume of PCB effort in that regard.

He expressed his gratitude to the German ambassador for visiting the NCA and said his visit would play a big role in strengthening cricket relations between the two countries.

Women cricket captain, Bismah Maroof said Pakistan team was delighted with the visit of the German ambassador. ” We look forward to play the Germany women team in near future and will play our part to promote women cricket in Germany “,she added.

She said Pak team coming assignment against Sri Lanka in the ICC women cricket championship round is very vital and team is being prepared on solid lines to win it.