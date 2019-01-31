ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):A delegation from presidents of Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry across the country Thursday called on Adviser on Commerce, Textile Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and discussed different proposals to promote women entrepreneurship in the country.
They appreciated pro-business initiatives of the current government especially the economic support package such as; the Finance Bill 2019, a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce said.
Women chambers presidents calls on Razak Dawood for women entrepreneurship promotion
