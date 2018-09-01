Women boxing championship: Lahore wins 4 medals

SARGODHA, Sept 1 (APP)::Lahore women boxers secured 1st position by obtaining four medals in All Punjab Inter-divisional

women boxing championship.

In all Punjab, over 50 women boxers participated in 7 different categories in Boxing competitions including 37-40 kgs, 40-45 kgs, 45-48 kgs, 48-51 kgs, 48-51 kgs, 51-54 kgs, 57-60 and 69-75 kgs were held.

Lahore team obtained first position by securing 4 gold, 1 Silver

and 1 Bronze medal while Sargodha players got 2nd position obtaining

3 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.

At the end of competitions, the chief guest distributed awards

among the players.

The Boxing competitions were held at Sir Syed Complex Mela Mandi

Road Sargodha.