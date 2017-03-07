Women are pivotal entity of family: Chairperson NCHD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Women are pivotal entity of a family and first teacher to the child who build base of progressive, proactive and prosperous society.

Chairperson Commission on Human Development (NCHD) Senator Rozina Alam said this year’s theme selected for the day is quite exciting: “Be Bold for Change”.

It elaborated, “Each one of us – with women, men and non-binary people joining forces – can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity. Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over”, she remarked in her message on International Women Day (IWD).

She stated that on IWD they review the rights and responsibilities given to our women and girls. Islam has given equal rights to the women but has differentiated the responsibilities, which is natural.

The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has also given equal rights for life protection, jobs, business, education and freedom to choose the religion, profession and for the activities in the political and social spheres.

The Constitution has ensured women representation in certain spheres as well, she added.

The women of Pakistan in no way are inferior to men, the chairperson said adding, they have practically proved their abilities in the field of education, workforce and almost all professions.

But unfortunately the problems of women had not been addressed fully, however because of Women Protection Act and Women Harassment at Workplace Bill has decreased their miseries enormously.

She shared that National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), in the last few years has made 3.4 million women and girls literate and imparted various skills which has created immense sense of empowerment to women and girls.

She said the PML N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wants that all the areas and section of society, including women should grow and be strengthened equally.

“On this day therefore I urge the girls and women of Pakistan should come forward and educate themselves and their children so that we transform our society into a literate society”, she further said.

This noble cause could be addressed through mothers and teachers effectively, she stated.