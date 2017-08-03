RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (APP): Unknown armed men killed a woman in robbery
attempt near Asghar Mall Chowk here on Thursday, police said.
According to details, the armed men were on motorcycle when they tried
to snatch a purse from a woman and on resistance shot her dead.
The culprits managed to escape from the scene after committing crime.
New Town Police has registered a case against unknown killers and started investigation.
In another incident, unknown robbers entered in a house located in
Gulistan Colony.
The robbers made the house inmates hostage on gunpoint and took away
ornaments worth Rs 1.1 million and fled away from the scene.
Civil Line Police has registered the case and started investigation.
Woman killed in a robbery attempt
RAWALPINDI, Aug 3 (APP): Unknown armed men killed a woman in robbery