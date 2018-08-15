Without NA card: Speaker allowed Imran Khan to cast vote

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Outgoing Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday

allowed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to cast

his vote in speaker’s elections despite not possessing National Assembly

card.

Imran Khan when came to cast his vote, did not possess the card,

thus requesting the speaker to allow him to cast the vote. The speaker

granted him permission.

Later, Abdul Qadir Patel,MNA said he too did not possess the card

but he was not allowed to cast vote, which is discrimination against him.

Speaker asked Patel, he was unaware of disallowing him (Patel) to

cast the vote. Patel should have better sought permission from him (speaker).

He should have permitted him as the speaker knew Imran and Patel also.