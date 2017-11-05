With electric plane’s success, bigger model planned

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (APP):Research and development of a four-seat electric airplane will begin soon, hot on the heels of the successful test flight of a two-seat version earlier this week, Zou Haining, deputy head of the Liaoning General Aviation Academy said.

The academy believes there’s a big demand for that type of electric plane, which can carry a bigger load on longer flights. It would transport both people and goods,” China Daily reported on Sunday.

The academy successfully completed the maiden flight of an advanced electric plane on in Faku county of Shenyang, Liaoning province. Observers said the test flight, which lasted two hours in the air, demonstrated China’s leading role in the industry.

The electric plane project started in 2012, led by Yang Fengtian, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Yang is also president of Shenyang Aerospace University in the province.

It took the team two and a half years of intense work to design an aircraft light enough for electric power, along with a motor efficient enough to maximize the plane’s lithium batteries.

In 2014, the team’s first aircraft, the two-seat RX1E, went on display in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, and attracted worldwide attention. Liaoning Ruixiang General Aviation Co, a division of the academy, wrote 128 orders.

The more advanced two-seat version, the RX1E-A, achieved a flight time of two hours, up from about 45 minutes for its predecessor. With a maximum takeoff weight of 600 kilograms and a cruise speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour, the RX1E-A can fly 120 minutes, starting with fully charged batteries. It can fly at an altitude of nearly 3,000 meters, the academy said.

Each hour of flight will cost only 10 yuan for battery charging, according to Xiang Song, a designer for the RX1E-A.

The improved aircraft is equipped with a parachute that can bring both pilot and plane down safely in the event of an emergency.

The plane’s easy maintenance, low operating cost, high safety and environmental friendliness will bring many buyers for a wide range of purposes, such as police patrols, flight training, entertainment and mapping surveys, Zou said.

