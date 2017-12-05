With CPEC, Karachi & Gwadar to attain central significance

KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP):With the completion of the China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Karachi and Gwadar would

attain central significance in the region.

This was stated by the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair,

here on Tuesday.

He was talking to the Federal Minister for Industries and

Production, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, who called on him at the

Governor House.

Governor was of the view that with new era of prosperity,

the trade and industrial activities in Karachi would certainly

increase further and more job opportunities will be created.

He said that elaborate measures are being taken to fully

benefit from the CPEC.

Zubair said that work is going on with regard to energy

sector at the Port Qasim. Sustained power supply would be

possible to the industrial and business areas from the energy

terminal.

He pointed out that in the Karachi Development Package a

huge amount has also been allocated for the rehabilitation and

development of industrial areas.

Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi praised the steps taken for improvement

in industrial areas of the province especially that of Karachi.

He said that rehabilitation and development of

infrastructure in industrial areas is very important and the

federal government would extend every assistance in this regard.