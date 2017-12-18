‘Witch-hunting’ of Sahrif family being carried out in name of accountability: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said ‘witch-hunting’ of the Sharif family was being carried out in the name of accountability.

“The country will only make progress if departments work within their limits,” he said while talking to the media at Jati Umra.

He said a well-thought conspiracy was being hatched against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. They had been facing conspiracies for the last four years.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was not acting like a political rival of the PML-N, rather his behaviour was like that of a ‘saukan’ (second wife). He levelled baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership during the Okara public meeting, he added.

Answering a question, the minister said the judiciary must not be abused. “We do not have any difference with the judiciary. No PML-N member can even think of criticizing the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” he said.

To another query, he said the PML-N was not going to clash with the institutions. The party stood firm to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, he added.

Despite reservations, he said, Nawaz Sharif being a democratic leader had been appearing before the court of law.

Saad stressed for unity among all political forces saying it was imminent at this critical juncture.

About the statement of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq regarding assemblies, he said, he gave the statement after keenly reviewing the current situation and his words carried weight.

Despite all tactics being exercised against the PML-N, the party would win next elections with a thumping majority, he added.