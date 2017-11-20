Winter Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, Nov 20 (APP):The Winter Polo Cup 2017 will get underway from tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The tournament is being participated by seven teams which are divided into two pools. The pool A consists of Porsche, Diamond Paints, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints and Newage while pool B has Honda Chenab, Bilal Steel and Dawood Group in it.

The opening match of the tournament will be contested between Porsche and Diamond Paints at 1:00 pm while the Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints will vie against Newage in the second encounter of the opening day at 2:00 pm and Honda Chenab will play against Bilal Steel in pool B at 3:00 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be held on November 26.

In the ongoing polo season the level and standard of polo has been increasing with each passing day and all the players have been playing extraordinary polo which has made the tournaments comparatively tough but very interesting and this event is likely to produce quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.