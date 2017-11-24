Winter Polo Cup 2017: Honda Chenab in final.

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Honda Chenab routed Dawood Group by 5-3 to earn a place in the main final of the Winter Polo Club 2017 while Dawood Group made its way to the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

Bilal Haye and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo were the joint heroes from the winning side as both scored a brace each while Ahmed Ali Tiwana

contributed one. From the losing side, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two

goals while Raja Arslan Najeeb hit one.

The crucial match started with both teams trying to attack each other goals but the first chukker was equally poised as one goal each was converted by both the teams. The second chukker was identical to the

first chukker as once again, one goal apiece was pumped in by both the sides to make it 2-2. Honda Chenab then stamped their authority by

scoring two goals as compared to one by Dawood Group to take 4-3 lead.

Both the teams once again fought well and utilized all their skills to score goals but it was Bilal Haye who converted a 60-yarder successfully

to help Honda Chenab win the event 5-3.

Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee

members Omar Niazi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, secretary Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, members and their families and polo lovers were also present on the occasion and witnessed the well-contested match. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on November 26.