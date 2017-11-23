Winter Polo Cup 2017: Day 3

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):Artema Medical/ Black Horse Paints defeated Porsche to qualify for the main final while Newage beat Diamond Paints to qualify for the subsidiary final in the Winter Polo Cup 2017 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground, on Thursday.

A tough battle was witnessed between Artema Medical/ Black Horse Paints and Porsche for the title victory, which ended in a

5-5 draw on the field but two goals handicap advantage helped Artema Medical win the thriller 7-5 and booked berth in the final.

In-form Hamza Mawaz Khan fired fabulous four goals in his team’s triumph while the remaining one came from Bilal Riaz.

Form the Porsche, Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in all the five goals but luck didn’t favour his team.

The second match of the day was played between Newage and Diamond Paints and the former emerged as winners by 7-5½. Adnan Jalil Azam was main contributor from the winning the side while Shah Shamyl Alam and Abdul Rehman Monnoo contributed

with a brace each. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa thwarted three goals and Naved Sheikh hit two.

Tomorrow (Friday), the first match of the day will be played between Dawood Group and Honda Chenab at 2:30 pm. The

winning side will qualify for the main final while the losing side will book berth in the subsidiary final.