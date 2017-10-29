Winter may threaten vulnerable children in Mideast, UNICEF warns

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 29 (APP):The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the coming cold weather will be a “harsh blow” to children affected by conflict across the Middle East unless assistance is urgently provided.

Without help, the winter could be yet another harsh blow to vulnerable children in the region who have already been through so much, Geert Cappelaere, the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

Children’s health is weak from undernutrition, poor healthcare and displacement. Hypothermia and respiratory infections are a serious threat if left untreated, children will die.

Conflict, displacement and unemployment for years have already depleted families’ resources, leaving them unable to purchase of warm clothing or heating fuel.

Furthermore, if schools are not kept warm, dropout rates are expected to rise, leaving children more vulnerable to early marriage, sexual violence or forced recruitment into fighting.

Staff at the UN agency are working against time to provide warm clothing, winter supplies and blankets before the cold sets in, but the agency is staring at a $60 million (more than 80 per cent) funding shortfall for its $73 million appeal.

The lack of resources could leave up to 1.5 million children across Iraq, Syria, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and neighbouring refugee host countries, exposed to the elements.

With sufficient funding, UNICEF aims to provide winter clothing kits to over 800,000 children across the region, including to families that have been displaced by recent fighting; thermal blankets for almost 240,000 children; child friendly spaces and school heating for 105,000 children; and cash assistance to the families of more than 320,000 vulnerable children.