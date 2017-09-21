Winners of Asia Peace Film Festival awarded prizes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): In the category of short films, Marry
Mother (Afghanistan), Water (Afghanistan) and Sa’ad’s olive tree
(Iraq) were declared the best films of Asia Peace Film Festival
(APFF).
The Chinese documentary `Long Yearning’ was declared the best
while an animation film from Japan `My story of motorbike’ won the
award. The other best animations were The Edge (Russia), The Tree
(South Korea), The Box (Turkey) and the Impulse (South Korea).
The Iranian film `In the Mediterranean Arm’ won the best in
the micromentary category. The other nominations were Playing House
(Turkey), Cube (Iran), Hanging (Iran), Chirapajas (Russia) and
Golden Egg (Singapore).
Every winner was also granted with a cash prize of US$2000
while a film fund was also established to provide US$10,000 to
support those filmmakers who could not execute their ideas due to
lack of funds.
The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Director
General Syed Jamal Shah said Cinema, both narrative and documentary,
is probably the most accessible and effective vehicle for promoting
social change in the world because it can address important social
and cultural issues while at the same time entertaining people.
He said, it has the unique ability to reach mass audiences
that no other form of communication or art can match and is equipped
with powerful tools to engage people into a collective that,
informs, transforms and shapes the public mind.
He said, being a collaborative art form, cinema employs
acting, music, choreography, writing, photography geography and
architecture to create dramatic visual effects, synthetic dreams,
counterfeit emotions and preconceived spontaneity to tell stories.
Most of the international delegates while speaking on the
occasion said, almost all the countries in the Asian continent have
the similar problems. The cinema can bring the Asian societies
closer and together to fight the challenges being faced by the most
populace continent.
Over a dozen delegates spoke of their aspirations for the
peace and acceptance of differences to live together in a harmonised
manner.
Those who spoke on the occasion included Komeil Soheili, Kim
Jooyoung, Nikkin Loke Sau Mui, Liguer Tu, Min Min Hein, Hassnain
Imran Hani, Boopathy Wickramage, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur, Fatemeh
Hassanzadeh, Kamboziya Partovi, Nasrin Moradi, Hamid Reza Soheili,
Mariya Saeed, Sahraa Karimi, Syed Jala Rohani, Anne Hellen Geroe
Demy and Amir Masoud Soheili.
