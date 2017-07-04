Willing abidance of law, speedy justice must to achieve stable law & order in country: COAS

KARACHI, July 4 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said stable law and order in the country was

possible only with effective writ of the state through implementation

of state laws, its willing abidance by the public and across the

board speedy dispensation of justice.

Despite considerable headway, we have a long way to go on

these counts. Army shall continue to render its full support to all

state institutions in this regard, the COAS said at a special

meeting of the Apex Committee Sindh held at the headquarters of

Karachi Corps.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with Home Minister,

Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police as well as Commander

Karachi Corps, director generals of Inter Services Intelligence

(ISI) and Pakistan Ranger Sindh and other civil and military officials

attended the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations news release

said.

The meeting was briefed about law and order situation of

Karachi and internal security matters of the province by the

stakeholders concerned. Progress of National Action Plan (NAP) was

reviewed and escape of high profile terrorists from Central Jail

Karachi with suggested corrective measures was also discussed.

The Forum while expressing satisfaction on improvement of law

and order situation, impressed upon the requirement for persistent

efforts to achieve durable peace and stability within the province.

Areas requiring more focus to retain the peace dividends were

identified for further progress to include police reforms, better

coordination between federal and provincial authorities on NAP,

expeditious completion of Safe City Project and the need for speedy

prosecution, besides others.

The Forum reiterated the need for durable peace being

quintessential for safety and security of the people and economic

activities especially in the metropolis.

The COAS lauded efforts of Karachi Corps and Sindh Rangers in

coordinating the multi-agency efforts and performance of other law

enforcing agencies, including police.

He directed all stakeholders to further improve synergy,

reaction capability of law enforcement agencies, decision making

process and to hold the public office holders accountable.

Appreciating recent improvements in capability and capacity of

Sindh police, the COAS suggested improvements in its internal

functioning to include induction on merit, availability of young

trained leadership and strengthening of command.