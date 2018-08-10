Will work alongside opposition: NA Speaker nominee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s National Assembly Speaker nominee Asad Qaiser said Friday that when the new government is formed then he would try to take everyone along, apart from performing his duty well.

Talking to a private news channel, Qaiser said that he would strive

to create a conducive environment in which everyone will have their rights.

He said that there are no divisions in the party, adding that ‘everyone accepted whatever the party chairman decided’.

Qaiser said that he and Pervez Khattak performed their duties well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hopes that it will be the case in future as well.

The former KP Assembly Speaker said that on the basis of their performance in the provincial assembly they can hope the party will perform better in the centre.

“I have been with Imran Khan since the past 22 years and I am grateful for the trust he showed in me. We have been with Imran Khan because of a vision and ideology, and not for a designation. Whatever he has decided I would attempt to fulfil the obligation,” he said.

Qaiser further said that for the sake of Pakistan, they will take everyone along and lead by example.