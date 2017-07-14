Widespread rain thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Widespread rain-thunderstorm with

isolated heavy falls coupled with gusty winds is expected in lower

Sindh, Balochistan, while at scattered places in Punjab, FATA and

Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Sindh at Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi

divisions, in Balochistan at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran

while at scattered places in D G Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala,

Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

However, hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the

country during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are

penetrating southern parts of the country and likely to continue

during next 2 to 3 days.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the

country and likely to persist during the next 48 hours, an official of

met office told APP.

During last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at a number of

places in MirpurKhas divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places

in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Karachi, Makran, divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Sindh: Islam Kot

57mm, Mithi 21mm, Diplo 20mm, Chhor 16mm, Nagarparker 14mm, Chachoro

12mm, Dahli 08mm, Karachi (Gulshan e Hadeed 01mm), FATA:Parachinar

30mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 10mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Garhi Dupatta

04mm, Kotli 03,Punjab: Murree 05, Okara 03, Jhelum 02, Mangla 01,

GB: Gilgit 02mm, Bagrote, Bunji 01mm, Balochistan: Ormara 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Nokkundi 46øC,

Dadu 42øC, Sibbi 40øC while other main cities temperatures remained

Hyderbad 39øC, Quetta 38øC, Chitral, Multan 35øC, Faislabad,

Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, Peshawar 34øC, Karachi 33øC, Lahore 32øC,

Dir 31øC, Gilgit 28øC, Skardu 26øC and Murree 21øC.