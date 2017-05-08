Wide scope to enhance Pakistan-Oman cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said there was a considerable scope to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in trade, commerce, investment and other economic sectors.

He was talking to Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Oman who called on him here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister appreciated Oman’s keen interest in creating closer linkages between Pakistani and Omani sea ports.

He said the possibility of launching government-to-government and commercial Ferry Service between Pakistan and Oman would open a new sector to enhance connectivity, people-to-people contacts and Pakistan-Oman bilateral trade.

“We are also grateful to the Omani Government for taking good care of Pakistanis serving in Oman and especially those employed in Royal Omani Armed Forces,” the Prime Minister said, according to a statement released by the PM House.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman. He said Oman has been consistently making progress on all fronts under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He also appreciated the special importance attached to relations with Pakistan by Sultan Qaboos.

He said regular political dialogue between the two countries at Foreign Ministers’ level would provide the forum for a comprehensive exchange of views on all areas of political, strategic and economic interests between Pakistan and Oman.

Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister which has put Pakistan on the path of socio-economic development, economic stability and developing the country’s infrastructure on modern lines.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present during the meeting.