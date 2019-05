NOTTINGHAM, May 31 (APP):West Indies (WI) scored 108-3 in 13.5 overs to beat Pakistan in the

first match of the Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.

Muhamamd Amir was only successful bowler to clinch 3 wickets for 26 runs in 6 overs.

Hetymar 7 and Pooran 34 remained not out with

more than 37 overs to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan had scored 105-10 after Pakistani batting capitulated to fast bowling prowess

of WI bowlers.