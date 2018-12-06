WHO to extend cooperation to eradicate TB

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):The World Health Organisation (WHO) will extend full cooperation to Pakistan and all types of technical assistance would be provided to the Punjab TB Control Programme (PTP) for achieving the target of eradication of TB by 2030.

For the purpose, all relevant departments, institutions, social and corporate sectors have to work together with multi-sectoral approach.

These views were expressed during the meeting of World Health Organisation (WHO) TB Mission, which came from Geneva, along with the Punjab TB Control Programme officials.