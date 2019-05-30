UNITED NATIONS, May 30 (APP):Tobacco use continues to claim around eight million lives a year, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, in a call for faster action from governments to tackle smoking and the “enormous” health, social, environmental and economic costs it entails.

Ahead of World No Tobacco Day, which is marked on Friday, WHO’s Dr Vinayak Prasad, acting Director of the Department for the Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases, highlighted the damage that tobacco causes to the lungs of smokers and non-smokers alike.