White Paper to be issued on Power Sector: Syed Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar has constituted a committee to develop issue paper on Power Sector while chairing a meeting at Power Division here on Thursday.

The Minister said that the crisis in Power sector had adversely affected every fabric of the society. Although the caretaker set up was for the shorter period with limited mandate yet he was committed to prepare some coherent and presentable guidelines for next government to streamline power sector, he added. The committee will comprised on seven members representing both government and private sectors, he said. He further said that in this regard, the services of more financial and technical experts could also be obtained to make the report more comprehensive.

While highlighting the role of the committee, he said that the committee shall critically examine the power sector and develop policy recommendations for improvement in a form of white paper.

Working for this national cause, the committee would transparently identify issues related to generation, transmission, distribution, recovery, service delivery and line losses and would also suggest practical measures to improve this sector making it more stable and sustainable he said.

He said that the report of the Committee would be finally submitted to the cabinet and published subsequently.