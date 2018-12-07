NEW YORK, Dec 7 (APP):John Kelly, a retired US general, is expected to resign as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the coming days, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
The sources said that Kelly’s relationship with President Trump, often reported as tumultuous, is no longer seen as “sustainable” and will likely lead to Kelly’s ouster in the near future.
White House chief of staff Kelly to resign in days: Report
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (APP):John Kelly, a retired US general, is expected to resign as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the coming days, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.