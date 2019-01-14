White House asked Pentagon to ‘draw up plans to strike Iran’: Report

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (APP):The White House requested options for a military strike against Iran last September, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials. The request, reportedly made the National Security Council led by National Security Advisor John Bolton, alarmed Pentagon and State Department officials, the newspaper said. The Council made the move after an "Iranian-aligned group" fired missiles into Baghdad’s diplomatic quarter, which hosts the U.S. embassy in Iraq. No one was harmed.