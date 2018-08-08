Wheat worth US$ 1.189 mln , 508.333 mln exported in FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):About 1.189 million metric tons of wheat worth US$ 236.339 million were exported during 12 months of fiscal year 2017-18 as compared the exports of 3,937 metric tons valuing US$ 1.038 million of corresponding period of lat year.

During the period from July-June,2017-18, local export of wheat witnessed about 22,668.89 percent growth as compared the exports of the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The boost in exports of the local wheat were attributed to bumper crop production during last season, besides, facilitation to its exports and purchase of the commodity by International Donner agencies for their contribution in different food assistance programs.

Meanwhile, the exports of sugar also grew by 215.66 percent in terms of dollar as about 1,469,802 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth US$ 508.333 million exported as compared the exports of 307,348 metric tons valuing US$ 161.039 million, the data reveled.

During the period under review, about 20,694 metric tons of spices worth US$ 79.154 million exported during last year, which was stood at 22,831 metric tons valuing US$ 84.572 million of same period of 2016-17.

However, in last fiscal year, the local exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) registered negative growth in their exports and no quantity of the commodity was exported during the period under review.

In last fiscal year , about 520,759 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 540.231 million were exported during the Period from July-June, 2017-18 as against the exports of 496,263 metric tons valuing US$ 453.441 million of Corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of basmati rice witnessed 19.14 percent growth when the quantity was compared with the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. .

Meanwhile about 4.106 million tons of rice worth US$ 2.073 billion were exported during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of 3.523 million tons valuing US$ 1.606 billion of the corresponding period of last years, registered 26.78 percent growth during the period under review.

During the period from July-June, the country earned US$ 1.496 billion by exporting rice other then basmati as about 3.585 million tons of other rice exported as against the exports of 3.053 million tons worth US$ 1.153 billion of same period last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country recorded about 29.28 percent growth as country earned US$ 4.797 billion exporting different food commodities, which were recorded at US$ 3.711 billion in the same period of last year.